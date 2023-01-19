Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey
🔥 A gas appliance phase-out is on the horizon
🔥 We’re just not ready to go all-electric
Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances.
Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said his agency could possibly issue a federal ban on the sale of new gas stoves, following a report that found childhood asthma rates and other respiratory illnesses are higher in homes with gas stoves.
State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris said another big concern is that Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan calls for phasing out the use of all gas appliances by 2050.
🔥 Lawmaker charges: Inmates are running the asylum
“The inmates are running the asylum right now and it’s a shame we even have to consider doing this kind of legislation,” Pennacchio said.
He said other states are already starting to phase out gas appliances but the cost of this transition is going to be enormous and we do not have the electric infrastructure in place to support a complete switch to electric.
🔥 The electric grid in NJ isn’t there yet
The legislation being drafted will prevent a ban from being implemented in New Jersey on the sale, installation, or operation of gas stoves and other gas appliances.
“It’s common sense, don’t take away our stoves, don’t take away our gas appliances for crying out loud,” he said.
Pennacchio called the gas study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health “very nebulous.”
“This is out of control,” he said. “They’re looking for the next great emergency that just isn’t there.”
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
