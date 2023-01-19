Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?

🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey

🔥 A gas appliance phase-out is on the horizon

🔥 We’re just not ready to go all-electric

Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances.

Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said his agency could possibly issue a federal ban on the sale of new gas stoves, following a report that found childhood asthma rates and other respiratory illnesses are higher in homes with gas stoves.

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris said another big concern is that Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan calls for phasing out the use of all gas appliances by 2050.

🔥 Lawmaker charges: Inmates are running the asylum

“The inmates are running the asylum right now and it’s a shame we even have to consider doing this kind of legislation,” Pennacchio said.

He said other states are already starting to phase out gas appliances but the cost of this transition is going to be enormous and we do not have the electric infrastructure in place to support a complete switch to electric.

🔥 The electric grid in NJ isn’t there yet

Electrical power grid in silhouette snowflock GettyImages loading...

The legislation being drafted will prevent a ban from being implemented in New Jersey on the sale, installation, or operation of gas stoves and other gas appliances.

“It’s common sense, don’t take away our stoves, don’t take away our gas appliances for crying out loud,” he said.

Pennacchio called the gas study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health “very nebulous.”

“This is out of control,” he said. “They’re looking for the next great emergency that just isn’t there.”

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.