NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday

⬛ NJ expands African American Studies - Murphy blasts DeSantis

NJ will offer college level African American Studies programs at 26 high schools next year

⬛ 'Alarming & unprecedented' — Why did whale wash up on Manasquan?

A whale that washed up on Manasquan Beach is being moved to the Monmouth County landfill in Tinton Falls where the whale will be examined, tissue samples taken and a necropsy will be performed.

⬛ Ewing closes schools because of Mich. shooter's threat

Anthony McRae took his own life in an industrial area during a confrontation with police in Michigan. A note in his pocket found in his pocket made threats against two Ewing public schools.

⬛ A new plan to cut E-ZPass costs in half for NJ commuters

Proposed legislation would give NJ drivers who use EZ Pass every day a 50% discount for at least 1 year

⬛ Party-switching NJ senator, 87, plants 'awkward' kiss on reporter

Democrat state Senator Samuel Thompson kissed an NJ Monitor reporter on the cheek Monday, which a piece from the Monitor called a "flagrant violation."

