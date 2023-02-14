A new plan to cut E-ZPass costs in half for NJ commuters

🚗 A proposed bill would slash E-ZPass costs by 50% for NJ commuters

🚗 Drivers with 35 or more transactions a month would be eligible

🚗 The measure aims to give commuters a break from never-ending toll increases and inflation

If you commute to work using the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway or the Atlantic City Expressway, how would you feel about getting a 50% discount on your E-ZPass bill?

Legislation A5205 has been introduced that would appropriate $250 million to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority in order for them to offer a toll relief program for regular E-ZPass users with 35 or more qualifying transactions per month.

Regular E-ZPass users would get an account credit equal to 50% of the amount paid in a calendar month for the qualifying transactions per transponder.

Make NJ a bit more affordable

Assemblywoman Marilyn Piperno, R-Monmouth, one of the sponsors of the measure, said the idea is to help make the state a little more affordable.

“So many of us, particularly now in a post-COVID world are back in the car, commuting to and from our offices and a lot of us have long drives,” she said.

She said the bill would create a 1-year pilot program.

NJ Toll Hikes AP loading...

Every little bit helps

According to Steve Carrellas, the director of government and public affairs for the New Jersey Chapter of the National Motorists Association, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority would not offer this kind of discount to drivers unless they’re forced to.

He said for people who have to commute, “the costs add up on the tolls roads, so any commuter discount will help.”

He said drivers will definitely appreciate saving money, “especially with high inflation and an uncertain economy.”

“Given inflation, the price of gas and the toll hikes that were built in, the percent increases that happen automatically over these past several years and aren’t going away.”

The bill appropriates $250 million to the NJTA and $250 million to the SJTA from the state’s General Fund to support the provision of account credits issued under the toll relief programs.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

