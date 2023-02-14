Ewing, NJ closes schools because of Michigan State University shooter’s threat

🔴 Anthony McRae opened fire at Michigan State University Monday night, killing 3 and injuring 5

🔴 A note in McRae's pocket made a threat against two Ewing public schools

🔴 McRae had not been in Ewing for several years

The gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University Monday night was from Ewing and mentioned threats against two schools in the district in a letter leading to the closure of district schools Tuesday.

Police in Michigan said Anthony McRae, 43, fired shots inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, a popular place for students to eat and study, around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a campus lockdown and a manhunt that ended roughly three hours later. Three were killed and five injured, all Michigan State students.

McRae took his own life in an industrial area during a confrontation with police. A note in his pocket made threats against two Ewing public schools, according to Ewing Police Lt. Glenn Tettemer. The schools and the nature of the threat were not disclosed.

Classes were canceled in Ewing for the day "out of an abundance of caution," according to police.

Ewing police vehicle in front of the William Antheil School in Ewing 2/14/23 Ewing police vehicle in front of the William Antheil School in Ewing 2/14/23 loading...

Police are positioned at every school

Officers from both Ewing and surrounding towns were stationed at each of the district's five schools. Further investigation determined there was no threat to Ewing schools and McRae had not been to Ewing in several years.

His mother Linda, who was from Trenton, died in 2020 while living in Michigan.

Campus Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman says investigators still “have absolutely no idea” what McRae's motive was. McRae was not a student or Michigan State employee.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted about the shooting to promote his gun safety agenda.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Students get directions from police on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted Students get directions from police on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted (AP Photo/Al Goldis) loading...

