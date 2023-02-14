Ewing, NJ public schools closed by ‘unconfirmed threat’

EWING — All Ewing public schools were closed Tuesday due to an unconfirmed school threat.

In an announcement posted on the district social media platforms and website just before 7 a.m. the district said that out of "an abundance of caution" the schools would be closed.

Ewing police are bringing additional officers and equipment from other agencies to all public and private schools as well.

The nature of the threat and how it was received was not disclosed by police.

The threat comes the morning after three students were killed and five wounded after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University in East Lansing. The gunman took his own life, according to police.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

