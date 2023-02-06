NJ top news for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday

⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style

Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.

⬛ Will gas prices keep dropping in NJ?

NJ gas prices have continued to fall, but maybe not much longer

⬛ Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey

Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want to change the state's rules on restraining orders.

⬛ 'Selfless' Marine vet from NJ killed aiding civilians in Ukraine

Pete Reed, a 34-year-old Marine Corps veteran from Bordentown whose humanitarian work began in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey, was killed Thursday while helping Ukrainian civilians evacuate.

⬛ Still no snow

Another week, and still no snow in the forecast

