We need answers: NJ Republican councilwoman killed execution-style outside home

🔴 No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

🔴 Gov. Phil Murphy said evidence suggests the shooting was targeted

🔴 The FBI said it is ready to assist with the investigation

SAYREVILLE — There are many more questions than answers about the shooting death of Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was in her SUV outside her home on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old church leader and mother was found shot multiple times near her home on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Her SUV rolled down the street after she was shot, causing damage to two other vehicles, an officer at the scene told The New York Times.

CBS New York reported that flags flew at half-staff Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of Dwomfour. Purple and black bunting was placed above the door.

FBI offers help in the investigation

The FBI has offered assistance with the investigation, according to FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy.

"We are aware of the investigation into the death of Councilwoman Dwumfour, in Sayreville Wednesday evening. We are in contact with our local law enforcement partners at the Sayreville Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office," Dennehy said in a statement Friday . "Should they ask us for any assistance, we will do all we can to help their investigation"

Democrats react to news

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver offered condolences on Dwumfour's death in a statement Friday morning and urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

"I join Sayreville in mourning an aspiring public servant who worked to make a positive difference in her community. My heartfelt thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues," Oliver wrote.

Murphy offered his condolences and expressed outrage early on Thursday.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour (Borough of Sayreville)

Who is Eunice Dwumfour?

Dwumfour is mother to a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, her father told MyCentralJersey.com.

She was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021 and also served on the Human Relations Commission.

According to her Linkedin page, she was a member of Champions Royal Assembly in Newark and was the director of churches. She was a scrum master and business analyst for Fire Congress Fellowship.

A month ago she posted that she was looking for "a new role" and changed her profile photo to include #OpenToWork.

She married a man named Eze Kings, who said Dwumforu's birthday was coming on March 4. According to his Facebook page, he listed his residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

Eunice Dwumfour with Sayreville Republicans (Sayreville GOP)

What could be the motivation for a shooting?

A motive for the shooting, a description of suspects and how many shots were fired has not been disclosed by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which has not held a news conference or briefing.

During an appearance on WNYC Thursday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy said he's spoken with investigators and so far the evidence suggests the shooting was "very specific" and not accidental. He also spoke to Republican leadership in Sayreville and Middlesex County.

"It does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville," Murphy said. "This is a huge, huge tragedy and loss. I promise you that we'll do anything we can to track down this murderer."

The governor did not think there was a need for the Attorney General's Office to get involved and called Ciccone, who once served as the top Superior Court judge in Somerset County, an "outstanding prosecutor."

Search for the killer

Unnamed law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired and the gunman ran off toward two buildings and a wooded area.

The Times reported that officers were searching a hill in her neighborhood, which is near the Garden State Parkway.

There was also speculation that the neighborhood's close proximity to the Jon Bon Jovi service area (former Cheesequake reststop) offered a fast getaway for a gunman.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about the shooting or video to call her office at 732-745-3477 or Sayreville police at 732-727-4444.

