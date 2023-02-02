Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home
🔴 A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Samuel Circle in Sayreville
🔴 A neighbor and member of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission identified the victim as fellow commission member and borough councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
🔴 Police are seeking surveillance video from neighbors
SAYREVILLE – A woman was found shot multiple times inside her vehicle on Wednesday night, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in a neighborhood off Ernston Road along the Garden State Parkway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identify was not disclosed by the prosecutor.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. Ciccone asked for anyone with surveillance video or information about the shooting to contact her office at 732-745-3477 or Sayreville police at 732-727-4444.
Shot coming home from work, neighbor says
Mahesh Chitnis, who serves on Sayreville’s Human Relations Commission, identified the victim as fellow commission member and borough councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, on his Facebook page. Dwumfour was shot 300 feet from his home as she came home from work, Chitnis wrote.
“She was a woman full of life. When she missed HRC meeting she used to ask me to put her on speaker phone so that she could participate,” he wrote. "When a fellow commissioner messaged me, I couldn't believe that this can happen in my town."
Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to office in 2021.
Journalist Charlie Kratovil reported that Dwumfour's vehicle, a white SUV, crashed after she was shot. He said Dwumfour appeared to have been targeted.
Eric Scott contributed to this report
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
