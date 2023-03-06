NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Necropsy of whale at Seaside Park beach shows 'fractured skull'

A whale found dead at the beach at L Street in Seaside Park on Wednesday 3/1/2023 had propeller wounds and a fractured skull, according to a necropsy.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Say it ain't snow!

A good portion of NJ could see snow tonight, and it might stick.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Should you rent or buy your next NJ home? Money not only factor

One factor to consider is how much control someone would like over their property.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ man sexually abused, tortured cat before killing it, cops say

18-year-old Bani J. Mezquititla of Asbury Park is charged with two counts of animal cruelty for sexually abusing and torturing a pet cat before killing it.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 20 of the best St. Patrick's Day Parades in NJ for 2023

New Jersey celebrates its Irish pride all month long in March with some of the best St. Patrick's Day parades around

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.