NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday

⬛ Superintendent resigns after bullied 14-year-old student's death

Central Regional schools Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned Saturday after Bayville student 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died of suicide.

https://nj1015.com/superintendent-resigns-after-bullied-14-year-old-nj-students-death/

⬛ Racy images projected in Paramus, NJ, classroom

School officials in Paramus are looking into how images of scantily clad women ended up on a classroom screen

https://nj1015.com/racy-images-projected-in-paramus-nj-classroom/

⬛ Paying more than you thought? An NJ credit card warning

Some New Jersey businesses are slipping in undisclosed fees for credit cards – what to do if it happens to you.

https://nj1015.com/nj-hidden-fee-credit-card-warning/

⬛ Critics blast NJ proposal to allow preferred name on diploma

"No one is born transgender ... It's a denial of reality," one opponent told lawmakers.

https://nj1015.com/preferred-name-diploma-new-jersey/

⬛ Is this the end for Winter?

Another mild start to the week. Warm and sunny with no threat of snow.

https://nj1015.com/weather/

