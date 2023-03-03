NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday

⬛ Another winter storm.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says it will be a nasty night, but mostly rain.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Teen suicide: NJ panel has hearing following Adriana Kuch tragedy

"I've never seen it like this before. Our children are struggling at levels that are unbelievable," Susan Tellone, clinical director for the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, told members of the New Jersey Senate Education Committee.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Bizarre things New Jersey taxes, and things it does not

Sometimes the way New Jersey imposes it's sales tax just doesn't make sense.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ State Police trooper gets shot while sitting in car

The trooper is expected to make a full recovery. Details of the shooting remain unclear.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Legendary sandwich returns to NJ - for a limited time

The Double Down comes in at whopping 950 calories

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ urgent care doctor raped, groped female patients, cops say

A Perth Amboy urgent care doctor, Gurvindra Johal, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and was arrested on Saturday.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.