NJ man, 42, gets 60 years in prison for double murder

A 42-year-old Toms River man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a double murder more than three years ago at a Lakewood apartment complex.

Tyshaun Drummond would not be eligible for parole for either back-to-back 30 year terms, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said, after previously being convicted by a jury in Superior Court.

Drummond shot and killed 36-year-old Nicholas Hardy, of Toms River, and 32-year-old Sergio Chavez-Perez on the morning of Dec. 19, 2021.

Drummond had burst into the family’s apartment before shooting and killing Chavez-Perez, for which he was also convicted of burglary.

He would serve a 10 year term for that crime at the same time as his murder sentences.

At trial in October, Chavez-Perez’s wife testified about a months-long affair she had with Drummond, Asbury Park Press reported.

She also described tensions with her husband, who was physically abusive, and how she and their three children were home at the time of her spouse’s murder and that of his friend, Hardy, downstairs.

Responding police officers found Drummond standing outside of the apartments that day.

He refused verbal orders to lay on the ground he was tasered and taken into custody, Billhimer said.

Drummond has been in Ocean County Jail since December 2021.

