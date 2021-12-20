Toms River, NJ man accused of shooting, killing 2 men in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — A Toms River man has been charged with murder stemming from the deaths of two men on Sunday morning.

In addition to two counts of murder, 39-year-old Tyshaun Drummond, also is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and burglary, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Sunday night.

Nicholas Hardy, 36, of Toms River, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood, each was found shot in the head inside the Brentwood apartment complex, according to the prosecutor's office.

Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Lakewood police responded to the complex on River Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a person matching the description given to dispatch — later identified as Drummond — standing outside of the apartments.

When Drummond refused verbal orders to lay on the ground he was tasered and taken into custody, Billhimer said.

He is currently in custody at a nearby hospital, according to the prosecutor, who said the double homicide remained an active and ongoing investigation.

“The deaths of these two men are senseless and tragic. The responding Lakewood Township Police Officers should be commended for their bravery and their use of less than lethal force in taking Drummond into custody. They prevented a bad situation from getting worse,” Billhimer said in a written statement.

