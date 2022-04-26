Three male teenagers from New Jersey have been accused of injuring five police officers on Long Island, as law enforcement tried to stop a stolen Mercedes SUV.

As reported by Newsday, the two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old who were arrested are all from Newark.

The Nassau County Police Department said an officer and detective each suffered a concussion - while three other officers were treated for injuries following the Sunday afternoon incident.

Newark teens crash into Long Island police vehicles (Nassau County Police Commissioner via Twitter) Newark teens crash into Long Island police vehicles (Nassau County Police Commissioner via Twitter) loading...

One of the 16-year-olds was driving a 2020 blue Mercedes Benz previously reported stolen, according to police, when he refused to pull over and fled — colliding with four police vehicles before finally being stopped on the Long Island Expressway.

A loaded pistol was then recovered from inside the SUV.

All three teens were charged with second-degree grand larceny, as well as weapons possession counts.

The driver was additionally charged with five counts of second-degree assault and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder criticized the quick release of the trio after their arraignment in court on Monday.

On Twitter, he wrote "3 bad guys steal a car, run from cops, wreck 4 police cars, put five cops in the hospital and get released the next morning. We need help from Albany and from our communities! We need change in the law and we can help by locking cars and removing the fob. Let’s not make it easy!"

In New York, "adolescent offenders" are 16- or 17-years-olds that commit a felony-level crime. These individuals have their cases heard in the Youth Part of Criminal Court.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

