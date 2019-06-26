NJ teaching certificates yanked after woman’s child abuse charge

A Morris County woman accused of child abuse in the classroom officially is no longer allowed to teach in New Jersey public schools, as her teaching certificates all have been revoked.

Ashley L. Frabizzio of Butler was charged in 2015 with child abuse and simple assault during her time as a special education teacher in Elmwood, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's office.

Frabizzio had worked at Sixteenth Avenue Elementary School.

She did not "admit or concede truth of the allegations" in submitting a proposal to the State Board of Examiners, which last month voted to revoke all of Frabizzio's teaching certificates.

Those included Teacher of Students with Disabilities, Teacher of Elementary School in Grades K-5, Teacher of Preschool-3, Teacher of Elementary School in Grades K-5 and Teacher of Preschool3.

As reported by NJ.com in 2017, a grand jury voted not to indict Frabizzio. The married mother was accused of grabbing and pushing two 9-year-olds in her care on two separate occasions.

The same report quoted Frabizzio's attorney, Timothy Smith, who said "the charges have been dismissed and will not be refiled (in any venue)."

