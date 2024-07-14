⚫ People can fall ill by breathing in droplets of water containing the bacteria

⚫ The threat is greater for people with weaker immune systems

⚫ First-in-the-nation legislation has been sent to Gov. Murphy

It's up to Gov. Phil Murphy whether New Jersey will step up prevention and control efforts related to Legionnaires' disease, which can be deadly for a segment of the population and barely even noticed by others.

New Jersey lawmakers have sent Murphy a first-in-the-nation measure that attempts to create water delivery free of the bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia, and would improve public notification of threats and cases.

"If you have compromised lung health or compromised immune health ... you are at greater risk for contracting Legionnaires' disease," said Tonya Winders, executive director of the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease. "One in 10 people with those conditions who get the disease die from the disease."

Nearly all cases of Legionnaires' are sporadic, individual infections, as opposed to outbreaks, experts say. Most of the time, the disease is acquired when someone breathes in droplets of water that contain Legionella bacteria. Less commonly, according to the New Jersey Department of Health, people can get sick by drinking water containing the bacteria.

NJ's Legionnaires' bill

Winders said a lot can happen between the time water is treated at a facility and the time it comes out of the pipes in a home or building.

To limit the threat of Legionnaires' disease, the measure sent to Murphy requires the operators of community water systems to maintain a certain level of disinfectant (chlorine residual) through the distribution process.

Also under the bill, New Jersey officials would have to be notified by a water system any time there's a disruption to the water distribution process — a water main break or flooding, for example. As part of the bill, a public portal will keep track of such disruptions.

SEE ALSO: NJ continues to block certain bets on sports

A public dashboard also would keep track of all reported cases of Legionnaires' disease. Through the bill, each reported diagnosis of Legionnaires' would have to undergo a thorough investigation.

When detected early, Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics. Usual symptoms for people impacted by the illness include cough, fever, and muscle aches. The disease can also cause diarrhea, nausea, and confusion.

Both the Senate and Assembly approved the legislation in late June. From that point, Murphy has 45 days to act on the bill.

