NJ has been blocking these sports bets since 2018

Garden State voters rejected the proposal in 2021, but a new proposal aims to, once again, put a question on the ballot: Should New Jersey permit sports betting on all college games?

Since 2018, when legal sports betting first launched in New Jersey, it has been illegal to place a wager on college games that occur within the state's borders, or on a college game anywhere that involves a New Jersey-based team.

Such a ban is in place in several states, mainly fueled by concerns that student-athletes can be swayed by bettors. But most states with legal sports betting permit wagers on both in-state college teams and in-state college games.

"I don't think it was sold to the public properly in 2021," said Asm. Michael Venezia, D-Essex, primary sponsor of the measure.

The change requires a constitutional amendment, and that would have to be achieved through a public vote.

In November 2021, about 57% of voters decided New Jersey should keep its prohibition on certain bets in place.

Also in 2021, the NCAA approved a ruling that permits student-athletes to capitalize off their name, image and likeness. Venezia said that move "changes the game" and should help alleviate concerns about individuals fixing games.

"If people want to bet ... they're going to go ahead and do it," Venezia said. "So I'm giving them an avenue where it's not only regulated, but it's also bringing in revenue to the state."

If New Jersey were to change course, bets related to in-state teams and games wouldn't be a major moneymaker for New Jersey, according to Grant Lucas, managing editor for PlayNJ.com. But the move would obviously result in more betting volume.

"It's not like in North Carolina, where you have the Tar Heels or Duke that you can bet on," Lucas said. "As a whole, college betting is only about 15% of all handle. In-state college betting is probably just a small fraction of that."

New Jersey is scheduled to host a series of NCAA March Madness games in 2025. New Jersey bettors will not be able to wager on any of these games legally, whether or not they involve a New Jersey-based team.

Venezia said he expects the earliest the proposal can return to the ballot is November 2025.

