NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday

🔵 Police say they do not suspect foul play

🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them

Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday.

Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, has not been since Friday, according to university police Chief Jason Schiffer. Lee is also a university center facilities work-study student.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, according to Schiffer.

Lee was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-type pants, and black sneakers.

"Our thoughts and support are with Daniel's family and loved ones, who we are in contact with," Schiffer wrote.

Schiffer asked anyone with information about Lee to contact Campus Safety at 610-758-4200.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

