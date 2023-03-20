NJ State Police trooper involved in Route 42 crash, reports say

🔴 A State Police vehicle was involved in a 3-car crash on Route 42 Sunday night

🔴 The trooper was one of three people hospitalized, according to reports

🔴 State Police would not disclose any details about the crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Sunday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 42

CBS Philadelphia reported the trooper's vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the southbound lanes near Exit 8 (Route 534/Clementon Blackwood Road) around 8:30 p.m.

Three people involved in the crash including the trooper were hospitalized.

State Police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Troop cars hit by tow truck

This is the latest crash involving troopers at an emergency scene.

On Feb. 23, three State Police vehicles blocking a crash scene on Route 80 were totaled when a tow truck smashed into them.

Sgt. Philip Curry said marked vehicles with their emergency lights on and flares in the road had blocked the left and center lanes on the eastbound side near Exit 19 (Route 517) around 11:15 p.m.

A heavy-duty tow truck pulling a box truck plowed into the blocked lanes and hit the three troop cars and an Allamuchy ambulance. The troopers were outside the vehicles at the time of impact and were not injured. The tow truck operator was not injured and was issued a summons for careless driving

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.