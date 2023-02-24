Tow truck smashes into 3 NJ State Police cars on Route 80
ALLAMUCHY — Three State Police vehicles blocking a crash scene on Route 80 were totaled when a tow truck smashed into them Thursday night.
Sgt. Philip Curry said marked vehicles with their emergency lights on and flares in the road blocked the left and center lanes on the eastbound side near Exit 19 (Route 517) around 11:15 p.m.
A heavy-duty tow truck pulling a box truck plowed into the blocked lanes and hit the three troop cars and an Allamuchy ambulance.
No injuries in the crash
The troopers responding to the initial crash were outside their vehicles at the time, according to Curry. The ambulance driver suffered a minor injury.
The driver of the tow truck was not injured and was issued a summons for careless driving. The crash remains under investigation.
All lanes were closed for a time after the crash, according to NJ DOT.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
