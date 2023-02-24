Tow truck smashes into 3 NJ State Police cars on Route 80

ALLAMUCHY — Three State Police vehicles blocking a crash scene on Route 80 were totaled when a tow truck smashed into them Thursday night.

Sgt. Philip Curry said marked vehicles with their emergency lights on and flares in the road blocked the left and center lanes on the eastbound side near Exit 19 (Route 517) around 11:15 p.m.

A heavy-duty tow truck pulling a box truck plowed into the blocked lanes and hit the three troop cars and an Allamuchy ambulance.

NJ State Police troop car damaged by a truck on Route 80 2/23/23 NJ State Police troop car damaged by a truck on Route 80 2/23/23 (Allamuchy Fire Department) loading...

No injuries in the crash

The troopers responding to the initial crash were outside their vehicles at the time, according to Curry. The ambulance driver suffered a minor injury.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured and was issued a summons for careless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

All lanes were closed for a time after the crash, according to NJ DOT.

Truck, State Police troop car involved in a crash on Route 80 in Allamuchy Truck, State Police troop car involved in a crash on Route 80 in Allamuchy 2/23/23 (Allamuchy Fire Department) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Even more cutest pets in New Jersey — 2023 We asked for the cutest pets — and we got 'em! Here are some more of all the furry, scaly, feathery and wrinkly friends in the Garden State. We've announced our winner here.