EAST WINDSOR — A repeat sex offender has been charged with possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse and with sexually abusing a horse.

Members of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit went to the East Windsor home of Mitchell B. Richtman, 31, on Thursday after being notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual uploading child pornography.

At Ritchman's home, detectives found several devices with child pornography.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said an initial forensic exam determined the devices contained between 1,000 and 100,000 images and video showing children as young as 5-year-old.

Detectives also found several videos with Richtman performing sexual acts on a horse, according to the prosecutor.

Richtman is charged with second-degree possession of child pornography and fourth-degree animal cruelty. He is being held pending a detention trial.

On Megan's List for several prior charges

According to the state sex offender registry, Ritchman is a Tier 2 moderate risk offender.

Schools, licensed daycare centers, summer camps, and registered community organizations in addition to law enforcement are notified of Tier 2 sex offenders because of the possibility that pedophiles and sexual predators will be drawn to these places.

Ritchman was taken into custody and charged in 2017 after two girls saw him committing a lewd act in an aisle between bookshelves at the Hamilton Public Library while watching a video on his cell phone.

NJ.com reported in 2016 that Ritchman was arrested on a similar charge in the Hightstown branch of the Mercer County Library. Prosecutors also told NJ.com he had a prior sex offense conviction in 2011. The registry said he was convicted in 2005 on a charge of endangering the welfare of children.

