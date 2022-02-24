NJ school closings, delays for snow, ice — Friday, Feb. 25

It all depends on where you are as to whether or not you'll get a day off, a delayed opening or a regular school day from New Jersey's latest winter storm.

Widespread wintry precipitation begins to fall across New Jersey Thursday evening with the heaviest of it falling between 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. Friday morning. It will transition from sleet and freezing rain to plain rain for southern and central Jersey by daybreak.

"This is NOT a 'snow' storm for New Jersey. Heck, it's not even a 'winter' storm for everyone - southern and coastal New Jersey look mainly wet," according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Sleet will fall for a longer period of time from roughly Route 78 and northwards creating slippery roads. Northwest New Jersey could see 2-4 inches of snow.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

