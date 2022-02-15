NJ school bus driver blamed after kids injured in truck crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Several students on board a school bus suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday afternoon when it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The school bus made an illegal U-turn Monday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 657 (Court House- South Dennis Road) and County Road 646 (Goshen-Swainton Road).

The bus was hit by a tractor-trailer heading north on Route 657, according to Middle Township police.

Three of the 10 students on board and both drivers reported minor injuries.

The driver of the bus was also issued a motor vehicle summons, according to police, who did not disclose their identity.

The Middle Township school district maintains its own fleet of buses.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs With the Big Game fast approaching, many people in New Jersey are looking for great places to watch it. From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game , comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs. So what's a "brew pub"? According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says: "A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year.

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer





NJ Diners that are open 24/7