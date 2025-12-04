Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

The lame duck session of the legislature is always one of the most dangerous times in Trenton.

That is the few weeks before the election in November and when the new governor and legislature assumes power in January.

It's the time when controversial and unpopular legislation is often passed, because the outgoing governor and legislative members have nothing to lose. (Think of Chris Christie's gas tax hike.)

Rumors have been circulating for days about another possible tax hike. This would involve the sales tax. Multiple sources have told me Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill has been pressing fellow Democrats to raise the sales tax to 7% and possibly expand it in order to raise much needed revenue.

But Sherrill also doesn't want to have her administration soiled with a tax hike right out of the gate.

During her campaign for governor, Sherrill accused GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli of planning to raise and expand the sales tax.

How ironic would it be if it is actually Sherrill who was now scheming to raise the sales tax and do it in a way that she can claim "it wasn't me."

Jaden Thompson during an inident on Pinewood Road in Howell on Nov. 17, 2025, Ocean County Jail booking photo Jaden Thompson during an inident on Pinewood Road in Howell on Nov. 17, 2025, Ocean County Jail booking photo (Howell police/Ocean County Jail) loading...

🚨 A Freehold teen faces two separate sets of charges in Howell and Jackson

🚨 Jaden Thompson is charged in attack on mom while she pushed her son in a stroller

🚨 He fled a Jackson stabbing only to be picked up in Edison

HOWELL — A man charged in the attempted murder of a woman faces a separate set of charges in another violent incident in which he choked a woman who was pushing a toddler in a stroller.

Jaden Thompson, 18, of Freehold Township, approached a woman from behind as she was pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller on Pinewood Road on Nov. 17, police said. The woman was put in a choke hold, thrown to the ground and then screamed as her assailant ran off.

Thompson is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the case. He was already being held in the Ocean County Jail after his arrest in the stabbing in Jackson on Thanksgiving night.

AP AP loading...

Nearly 40 babies have been sickened in an infant botulism outbreak tied to contaminated formula, federal health officials say.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday reported 39 cases of confirmed or suspected illness in 18 states, including New Jersey, among babies who consumed ByHeart formula since August. The most recent illness occurred on Nov. 19.

No deaths have been reported in the outbreak, which was announced Nov. 8.

ByHeart, a New York-based manufacturer of organic infant formula, recalled all its products sold in the U.S. on Nov. 11. The company, which accounts for about 1% of the U.S. infant formula market, had been selling about 200,000 cans of the product each month.

Wawa coffee cups (Dan Alexander) Wawa coffee cups (Dan Alexander) loading...

A new Wawa is opening this morning on Centennial Ave. in Piscataway. There will be plenty of fanfare and freebies when the doors open at 8 a.m.

This is from the Wawa website:

Wawa Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Piscataway with Free Coffee and Holiday Flavors

Festivities include free t-shirts for the first 100 customers, free any size hot coffee, hoagie building competition between local first responders, and ribbon cutting.

Wawa is inviting customers to a grand opening event to celebrate associates, customers, and the community on Thursday, December 4th.

Festivities begin at 7:55 a.m. with Wawa General Manager Nicholas Bloodgood doing the honors of counting down the moment when the doors open for the very first time at 8:00 a.m.

There will be free Wawa t-shirts for the first 100 customers, as supplies last, and free any size hot coffee through Sunday, December 7th.

⬛ Is a hike in the sales tax coming for NJ?

New Jersey governor-elect Mikie Sherrill attends a photo opportunity in the governor's office in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) New Jersey governor-elect Mikie Sherrill attends a photo opportunity in the governor's office in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Republicans in the state legislature are warning of a hike in the sales tax.

This is what Assemblyman Paul Kanitra posted on his Facebook page:

"Get ready to pay, on average an extra $250 a year in sales taxes in New Jersey!!!

Each and every one of you reading this is going to have to pony up if the Democrats get their way this lame duck legislative session in Trenton!

Every single thing you buy will go up.

Governor Elect Sherill wants to raise your sales taxes, but she doesn’t want the public to think it’s her fault. So their solution is to pass it in the coming month before she ever takes office.

Our sales tax will go from 6.625% (roughly $4,348 per NJ resident) to 7% (roughly $4,600 per NJ resident)."

Is it true? Well, there is no bill drafted, but it is certainly possible. We will be keeping a close watch on this one.

Gov. Murphy has pardoned 31 convicted killers since the creation of his Clemency Advisory Board in June 2024 (Rich Hundley III/Governor's Office) Gov. Murphy has pardoned 31 convicted killers since the creation of his Clemency Advisory Board in June 2024 (Rich Hundley III/Governor's Office) loading...

🔴 Gov. Murphy has freed 31 inmates convicted of murder, felony murder, or aggravated manslaughter

🔴 The governor says more pardons and commutations are on the way

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is releasing hundreds of inmates from state prison, including convicted murderers, in his last days in office.

On Dec. 16, 2024, Murphy announced his first pardons and commutations since the creation of his Clemency Advisory Board.

Three convicted killers were among the 36 individuals who received clemency actions. Murphy said those three individuals, all women, had either received excessive sentences or were victims of violence at home.

The governor's pardons have only accelerated in the last 12 months. In November alone, he granted clemency to 23 killers.

In total, he's freed 31 inmates who have been convicted of felony murder, murder, and aggravated manslaughter. Each individual is subject to five years of parole supervision after release.

Click the link to see who was granted a pardon or had their sentences commuted by Gov. Murphy.

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

False confessions anybody in New Jersey can relate to Test some of your friends to see if they can sense that you’re making a false confession.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.