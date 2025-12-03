🔴 Gov. Murphy has freed 31 inmates convicted of murder, felony murder, or aggravated manslaughter

🔴 The governor says more pardons and commutations are on the way

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is releasing hundreds of inmates from state prison, including convicted murderers, in his last days in office.

On Dec. 16, 2024, Murphy announced his first pardons and commutations since the creation of his Clemency Advisory Board.

Three convicted killers were among the 36 individuals who received clemency actions. Murphy said those three individuals, all women, had either received excessive sentences or were victims of violence at home.

Murphy’s clemency pace accelerates

The governor's pardons have only accelerated in the last 12 months. In November alone, he granted clemency to 23 killers.

In total, he's freed 31 inmates who have been convicted of felony murder, murder, and aggravated manslaughter. Each individual is subject to five years of parole supervision after release.

Several of those killers have been clients of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, which created The Clemency Project last year. ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha said the governor's pardons are changing New Jersey for the better.

“He has demonstrated the power of compassion and is making historic decisions that are not only bettering our state, but society as a whole," Sinha said.

And Murphy likely isn't done yet. He says more pardons and commutations are coming before he leaves office on Jan. 20, 2026.

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

