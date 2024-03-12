NJ residents apparently like Murphy — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

WOODBRIDGE — No criminal charges will be filed after a pit bull viciously mauled a baby to death in Middlesex County on Saturday.

Police got a disturbing call from a home on Mereline Avenue in Woodbridge around 6:17 a.m. Saturday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

A baby in the home had been attacked by the family dog, the caller reported.

A couple now living in Somerset County has been arrested in connection with the violent death of their two-year-old daughter nearly two years ago.

Tracy Ruiz and Luis Larios, both of Green Brook, were recently indicted by a Hudson County Grand Jury.

On July 7, 2022, North Bergen police responded to a call about a young injured child inside a residence on Dane Court.

New Jersey and the nation were not prepared when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the state “remains underprepared for the next emergency,” according to an independent report examining New Jersey's response to the pandemic that sickened nearly 3 million people statewide and killed over 33,000.

The report released Monday faults planning, communication and decision-making before and during the pandemic, which broke out in early 2020.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called the pandemic “the greatest crisis our state has ever faced.”

Gov. Phil Murphy's job approval numbers are holding steady among New Jersey adults, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.

It's still in "positive" territory — there are more folks that like the job he is doing than those who do not. According to the survey of more than 800 New Jersey adults in March, 50% approve and 42% disapprove of the Democratic governor's job performance.

SOUTH HARRISON — Residents of a small rural Gloucester County township are cautiously celebrating a win against warehouse development.

Home to less than 3,500 people, South Harrison is mostly farmland. The residents of the small municipality are among many putting up a fight against warehouse sprawl that is spreading throughout New Jersey.

