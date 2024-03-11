🔴 Two-year-old girl died in NJ hospital

🔴 Child had suffered ‘traumatic’ injuries

🔴 Other children in unsanitary conditions

A couple now living in Somerset County has been arrested in connection with the violent death of their two-year-old daughter nearly two years ago.

Tracy Ruiz and Luis Larios, both of Green Brook, were recently indicted by a Hudson County Grand Jury.

On July 7, 2022, North Bergen police responded to a call about a young injured child inside a residence on Dane Court.

Officers found an unresponsive 2-year-old girl on the floor of a bedroom in the apartment.

Three other children were also found living in “unsanitary” conditions in the same residence

The girl was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead 16 days later.

North Bergen (Google Maps)

Girl suffered ‘traumatic’ injuries, NJ parents arrested

Investigators said the toddler suffered traumatic injuries.

The 31-year-old Ruiz was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all second-degree crimes.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Larios was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Larios was arrested on Feb. 29 at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus.

Ruiz was arrested on March 7 in Jersey City at the Hudson County Administration Building.

Both were charged on a direct indictment by a Grand Jury, signed by a judge of the Superior Court in Hudson County on Feb. 21.

