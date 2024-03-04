NJ man accused of trying to kill woman with scissors
🔴 NJ man charged with attempted murder
🔴 Man was stabbing woman, when police shot him
🔴 Both people in incident are recovering
OLD BRIDGE — A 42-year-old Monmouth County man has been criminally charged after police said he stabbed and wounded a woman at a hotel in Old Bridge.
Officers responded to an emergency call from the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road, not far off Route 9, just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Christopher Serrano, of Manalapan, was found attacking a 55-year-old woman with a pair of scissors, and officers shot and wounded him.
Earlier: OLD BRIDGE POLICE SHOOT MAN STABBING WOMAN AT HOTEL
Serrano and the female victim were both taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where they were treated for their respective injuries.
The woman suffered multiple stab wounds, but was expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Serrano has now been charged with first-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to call Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker