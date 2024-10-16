Dad dies in Franklin Township, NJ head-on crash
🚨Alex Folnagy hit a car head-on Tuesday morning in Franklin Township
🚨He was on his way home from work at the time
🚨It's the 5th fatal crash in Franklin Township in 2024
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — A father and digital creator was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning as he drove home from work.
Franklin Township police said Alex Folnagy, 31, hit a Jeep Wrangler on Amwell Road near South Middlebush Road around 7:25 a.m. Folnagy was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, according to police.
A GoFundMe campaign created to support Folnagy's girlfriend and the couple's 3-year-old daughter said he was returning from work at the time of the crash.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-873-5533.
It was the 14th fatal crash in Somerset County and the fifth in Franklin Township.
