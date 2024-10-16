🚨Alex Folnagy hit a car head-on Tuesday morning in Franklin Township

🚨He was on his way home from work at the time

🚨It's the 5th fatal crash in Franklin Township in 2024

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — A father and digital creator was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning as he drove home from work.

Franklin Township police said Alex Folnagy, 31, hit a Jeep Wrangler on Amwell Road near South Middlebush Road around 7:25 a.m. Folnagy was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, according to police.

Support for daughter, girlfriend

A GoFundMe campaign created to support Folnagy's girlfriend and the couple's 3-year-old daughter said he was returning from work at the time of the crash.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-873-5533.

It was the 14th fatal crash in Somerset County and the fifth in Franklin Township.

