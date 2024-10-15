🔷 Ex-husband of RHONJ star convicted in federal court

🔷 Attack ordered on reality star’s new partner

🔷 Known mobster went to prison for assault

The ex-spouse of a Bravo reality star has been sentenced to seven years in prison, after being found guilty of plotting a physical assault on his former wife’s new love, in exchange for a reception at a lavish New Jersey venue.

Thomas Manzo, of Franklin Lakes, was convicted in June by a jury in Newark federal court, after a two and a half week trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

In 2015, the 59-year-old Manzo arranged for a known mobster to attack the now-husband of his ex, Dina Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame.

Lavish wedding month after attack

Thomas Manzo hired John Perna to assault Dave Cantin, in exchange for a free wedding reception for Perna held at The Brownstone — the historic venue Manzo co-owns with his brother.

Perna — a “made man” in the Lucchese Crime Family with his own crew, according to prosecutors — carried out the attack on Cantin at a strip mall in Passaic County in July 2015, beating him with a "slap jack.”

About a month later, a wedding reception for 330 guests at the Brownstone was held for "a fraction” of the normal price.

Thomas Manzo then worked to cover the paper trail of the event, prosecutors said.

Perna was sentenced in 2021 to 30 months in prison for the incident. It appeared that he has since been released, after serving that term.

Manzo was found guilty of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering resulting in serious bodily injury, and falsifying and concealing documents related to a federal investigation.

“Whether you’re actually in the Mafia or not, hiring the mob to assault someone because of your marital problems is abhorrent,” Sellinger said in a written statement on Tuesday.

He continued, “Covering up the role you played only makes it worse. The jury’s verdict, and today’s sentence, make clear that this office will spare no resources to hold accountable anyone who commits such crimes.”

Dina Manzo left the Bravo reality series in 2015. She married Dave Cantin in 2017.

In 2021, Thomas Manzo was separately indicted in Monmouth County, as an accomplice in a 2017 violent Holmdel home-invasion, which also targeted the Cantins.

James "Jimmy Balls" Mainello, of Bayonne, was arrested and charged in connection with that same Holmdel assault in 2019.

