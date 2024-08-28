As you may or probably not recall, there was a Rutgers professor who put out inflammatory statements online following the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

The posts were made by Tracy Budd, Rutgers University writing program, assistant teaching professor.

One of her Facebook posts said: “Let’s hope today’s events inspire others.“ Another one said:“They shot his wig, sad.“

SEE MORE: This has to be the best county park in New Jersey

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As soon as the heat was turned up, she deleted her post and her social media accounts.

Rutgers then promised to review the situation and assess her future with the university.

Well, her future seems to be the same as her past. Fully ensconced in the cocoon of academia and the bubble that is the elites of universities like Rutgers.

She got her bachelor's from Rutgers, then got her master's from Rutgers and then she began working there as an assistant professor in 2001. So pretty much her entire adult life has been nestled in the bosom of the protective environment of Rutgers University.

According to NJ.com, Rutgers spokeswoman Megan Schumann said Budd is scheduled to teach this fall. She did not give any additional details about the university’s review of Budd and her social media comments, saying the university doesn’t comment on confidential personnel matters.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now just imagine for a moment that she said that about an attempt on the life of a student or a fellow faculty member or perhaps a politician of the other party. Well, then that's serious.

But if you say such things about the “evil” Donald Trump, someone who’s been compared to Hitler, and the man who would end democracy in the United States by the mainstream media and dozens of politicians, then who could blame you for having ill thoughts towards such a person.

So, in her little cocoon, and the bubble that is academia and the mainstream elite, what she did was “brave“ and she will wear it as a badge of honor for years to come.

How nice it must be to be on the side of the “good people“ and be able to say anything you’d like about the “bad people“ without consequence.

It wasn’t always that way. A vile remark or perceived threat would be taken seriously on any side in the past. Not today. So when you let your feelings be known on social media, I sure hope you’re on the "right side" and are one of the “good people.“

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈