This has to be the best county park in New Jersey

New Jersey is blessed with some great county and state parks. Many of them are hidden gems that many of us drive by but never venture into.

One of the biggest and in my opinion best in the state is Mercer County Park. The sheer size of it alone is impressive and what it has to offer is impressive, to say the least.

Yeah, there are hiking trails and trails for biking and inline skating, but also an ice rink and 17 athletic fields for baseball, soccer, football, frisbee and lacrosse, and a tennis center, just to name a few.

It took me a while to discover the real grand feature of this amazing county park, Mercer Lake and all that goes with it. You can rent a kayak or paddle boat or launch your own boat at the public ramp, but electric motors only.

The Boat House there is an impressive building with a beautiful view of the lake that hosts happy hours on Wednesday nights. You can even rent a bike there as well. There's a splash pad an enormous playground area for the kids and tons of picnic tables in covered areas all around the lake.

They host concerts and festivals throughout the year, and it truly has got to be one of the best county parks in the whole country. The park is so big it is in three different townships Lawrence, West Windsor and Hamilton.

One other bonus of the park is that the people who work there are very friendly and helpful, and there's even a food concession stand as well. If you have the time and need to get out and enjoy the beautiful nature that our state offers you must check out Mercer County Park.

