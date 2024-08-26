Brilliant fun new party business in New Jersey

How many different things have you seen at a kid's birthday party?

A traveling petting zoo had me scratching my head, but I've also heard there's a bubble guy that comes to your house and encases the guests in giant bubbles.

Then of course there are clowns and jugglers and balloon animals.

Finally, a new idea coming out of Medford Lakes sounds amazing and fun for everyone, including the adults.

It's Mini-Golf-To-Go. They currently serve South Jersey and the Shore area, and people love it. Mini-Golf-To-Go is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Chris and Jessica Ritter.

It is a nine-hole portable miniature golf set, which is delivered and set up and then they return to breakdown and remove. There is no work on the customer’s part.

They offer four-hour, six-hour, eight-hour, and twenty-four-hour rentals. Adjustable golf clubs, scorecards, and golf balls are all included in the rental.

There are adult (or children depending on the type of party) drink holders located on each hole which can be added or removed and can also be either on the right or the left side depending on which hand the golfer is. They also have adult-version scorecards, toddler golf clubs, as well as tournament brackets available upon request.

They also have four additional yard games to rent out which include corn hole, washers, giant hook and ring, and connect four, all of which have been made by hand with reclaimed wood.

This couple decided to combine their skills and talents and turn it into a fun business idea. Chris Ritter is an engineer and the designer of this entire thing. He built the entire nine-hole course by hand. Jessica has an event planning and marketing background in addition to owning and operating her own marketing and events company for 14 years.

They designed the business with family and friends in mind. They have two adopted children of their own and realize how important it is getting the family together for something fun. Book now before they fill up!

