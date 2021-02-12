NJ parents to be allowed back into kids’ sporting events – Top News 2/12
New Jersey parents may get to watch their kids finish their high school winter sports seasons.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to amend his executive order that banned parents and spectators from indoor youth sporting events over concerns about COVID-19, according to published reports. He has been under increasing pressure from parents who have been unable to cheer on their young athletes.
Hockey and basketball seasons got underway last month. Only players and coaches are currently allowed inside for games and practices. When pressed on the issue in January, Murphy declined to lift restrictions but hinted he might if the state's COVID metrics continued to trend in the right direction. As of Thursday, the state's rate of transmission had fallen to 0.8. Anything below 1.0 means the outbreak is shrinking in New Jersey.
This is welcome news to parents, particularly those with seniors, who have been unable to watch their kids play or practice.
The Asbury Park Press reports two parents or guardians will be allowed into both practices and games, with priority given to those with graduating seniors. It's not clear if spectators will be allowed.
The hockey and basketball seasons are about half over, with the season wrapping up March 6. The winter track and field seasons and swimming begin next week. The current executive order caps indoor attendance to 25, including coaches, players, officials and school personnel.
