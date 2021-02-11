On first morning, CVS vaccination appointments all booked

Trying to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning from CVS was like trying to get tickets to a concert.

CVS began taking appointments on its website, app and by phone for 27 locations in New Jersey for the initial 19,900 doses it received from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. By 7:30 a.m., however, all locations were fully booked.

"Appointments were filled quickly due to the limited supply of vaccine we received from the federal government. Every vaccine dose we’ve been given is being used to vaccinate people who booked appointments," CVS spokeswoman Tara Burke told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

When will appointments open up again? Burke said when more supply is received but there is no timeline.

"As we get supply, we open up appointments," she said.

Rite Aid also began accepting appointments at 70 of its 129 New Jersey locations on Thursday via the state's NJ Vaccine Scheduling System.

"We expect appointments to fill quickly," spokesman Chris Savarese told New Jersey 101.5. He would not name the exact locations but said they are spread throughout the state.

"At launch, we expect to receive 100 doses per participating store, per week. These allocations will grow over time and supplement existing supply from state and local governments," Savarese said. "Rite Aid will be providing vaccinations in over half of its locations and expects to provide vaccinations in all its locations once supply is available."

Walmart

In New Jersey, these Walmart and Sam's Club locations will eventually offer vaccines but has not yet announced a start date.

Sam's Club:

Pleasantville

Walmart:

Boonton

Burlington Township

Franklin (Sussex)

Garfield

Hamilton (Mercer)

Linden

North Bergen

North Brunswick

Pennsville

Toms River

Vineland

Sign at CVS in Seaside Heights (OCSN)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ