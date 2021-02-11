New Jersey and you, perfect together in a post-pandemic world

New Jersey tourism has been especially hard-hit by the pandemic but plans are in the works to jump-start the industry as soon as enough people are vaccinated.

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, is sponsoring a measure, A5106, that would require the state Division of Travel and Tourism to create and make available online a series of tourism videos.

Under the proposed legislation, state and local tourism and economic development organizations would identify a range of tourism sites across the state to be featured in a series of advertising and promotional videos to be posted on visitnj.org.

The measure stipulates special consideration would be given to tourism sites that are in close geographic proximity to one another or near arts, cultural, historical, entertainment, or other tourism destinations or exhibits of interest to tourists.

Dancer said as the weather warms up and people start to feel safe about getting out and about, they need to be reminded that “our state is blessed with so many tourism opportunities, whether you go to the shoreline to the farmlands, or the Highlands to the Pinelands.”

In 2019, more than a hundred million visitors spent in excess of $40 billion, supporting about 340,000 tourism-related jobs.

“This is a vital industry,” he said. “Prior to Memorial Day, we need to begin promoting now on our website these advertising and promotional videos.”

To help lure tourists down the shore when it gets warmer, Dancer suggested the state could even get a little creative.

“I would be promoting the fact that we should have on the boardwalk mobile vaccination units,” he said. “Make that part of our promotion.”

He said this kind of a promotion would send a very clear message: “We want you to be healthy in the sunshine, down at the sea shore.”

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

