Route 195 in Robbinsville

A Bayville man got out of his Dodge pickup and stepped into the right lane

He was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 195 west

The right lane was closed for several hours created a long delay

ROBBINSVILLE — The driver of a pickup truck struck and killed on Route 195 at the start of the morning commute Wednesday.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said the driver, a 44-year-old man from the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, was standing outside a Dodge pickup as a tractor-trailer approached near Exit 5 (Route 130). The man stepped into the right lane and was struck, according to a preliminary investigation. Marchan did not disclose why the driver stepped into the lane.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.



Amazingly stupid? Yes, I know what you're thinking. That seems rather harsh to describe some of our drivers in New Jersey with terrible habits.

However, it's exactly what it means. It's a reference to those who seem so clueless and oblivious on the roads at times that the only way we know how to react is with anger and frustration (But not after we shake our heads at them first).

According to The Cambridge Dictionary, amazingly is an adverb meaning "in a way that is extremely surprising." Stupid, on the other hand, is an adjective that means "showing poor judgment or little intelligence."

So when we talk about these particular drivers in New Jersey, we're essentially saying how surprised we are at their poor judgment on the roads. Whether it's due to lacking knowledge of New Jersey's rules and laws, or of them being just plain oblivious, they are the drivers we deal with way too often.

Funny littering sign in Galloway, NJ.

A Galloway Township resident is publicly calling out litterbugs

Frustration stemmed from repeated Wawa cup littering spotted during daily walks

The sign aims to shame offenders

One Galloway Township resident has had enough with people trashing his neighborhood.

So what did he do? He's publicly shaming those that can't seem to find a trash can.

And it's fantastic.

I was on Facebook a few days ago and in one of the many Galloway Township groups, I saw a post that read, in part, "Moved into Leeds Point 2 years ago. Absolutely love it here. Ever since we’ve been here someone throws their empty Wawa cup out the window of their vehicle. We’ve cleaned up quite a few in the last two years on our daily dog walks."

The writer, who posted that message anonymously, continued, "It’s just mind-boggling to me why they wouldn’t take it home and throw it in their trash."

Now, just about all of Leeds Point is very quiet. It's a very peaceful, secluded area of New Jersey where not much happens, literally. And maybe that's a good thing since this is the birthplace of the Jersey Devil. This, perhaps, isn't an area where you want to stir things up.



Online reviews can be a blessing or a curse for a business. A thousand five-star reviews can make them, or one or two terrible ones can break them.

That’s because we humans are cynical by nature when it comes to our money. We may assume the worst in businesses, that they’re always out to get you, that everything is overpriced, etc.

So, despite how many great reviews we see, when we read even a few bad ones we have that “aha!” moment that justifies our cynical, paranoid nature.

But what if you legitimately wanted to let a company know they could do better but weren’t out to really destroy them? Other than asking to speak to a manager, which can come off as a Karen-like confrontation, up until now, you’ve basically had either things like online reviews for the whole world to see or keeping your mouth shut.

A New Jersey guy has come up with a brilliant in-between.

Circulatory death organ donations are in the spotlight after a New York Times report

A troubling report from the New York Times finds that some hospitals throughout the country may be unethically harvesting organs from people who are still alive.

The investigation has brought new attention to donations after circulatory death, which have become increasingly common in recent years.

Most organ donations are done after brain death. But circulatory death donors may have some brain activity and doctors have determined they will not recover.

In 2024, DCD accounted for one-third of all organ donations, the New York Times reported. There were 20,000 organs harvested after circulatory death, triple the number from 2019.

Concerningly, dozens of medical workers in 19 states told the Times that they had seen disturbing DCD cases. That includes some patients whose hearts were still beating when organ harvesting began.

In New Jersey, however, the NJ Sharing Network said all organ donations after circulatory death that it had overseen faced no issues.

