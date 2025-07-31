A Galloway Township resident is publicly calling out litterbugs

Frustration stemmed from repeated Wawa cup littering spotted during daily walks

The sign aims to shame offenders

One Galloway Township Resident Has Had Enough

One Galloway Township resident has had enough with people trashing his neighborhood.

So what did he do? He's publicly shaming those that can't seem to find a trash can.

And it's fantastic.

A Frustrated Facebook Post

I was on Facebook a few days ago and in one of the many Galloway Township groups, I saw a post that read, in part,

Moved into Leeds Point 2 years ago. Absolutely love it here. Ever since we’ve been here someone throws their empty Wawa cup out the window of their vehicle. We’ve cleaned up quite a few in the last two years on our daily dog walks.

The writer, who posted that message anonymously, continued,

It’s just mind-boggling to me why they wouldn’t take it home and throw it in their trash. (usually in this vicinity but have found them up and down Smith-Bowen rd.)

A Peaceful Place With a Litter Problem

Now, just about all of Leeds Point is very quiet. It's a very peaceful, secluded area of New Jersey where not much happens, literally. And maybe that's a good thing since this is the birthplace of the Jersey Devil. This, perhaps, isn't an area where you want to stir things up.

You see, in 1735, a lore developed about a monsterous, devil-like creature being born that would scare generations over generations.

In 2025, someone is angry about litter.

My, how things have evolved over the past 290 years.

A Sign That Says it All

Anyway, to tackle this littering problem, this person decided to put up a very simple sign that highlights his aggravation...

Funny littering sign in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Funny littering sign in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I mean, it gets the point across.

Funny littering sign in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Funny littering sign in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

A good sign is supposed to be blunt and clearly get its point across and this is fantastic. Truth be told, I would probably do the same thing.

Funny littering sign in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Funny littering sign in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The next time you find yourself in Leeds Point and you feel the need to throw your trash out of your car window, consider this: you could either feel the wrath of the Jersey Devil or you might feel the wrath of being outed on a Facebook group.

And in this day and age, they're much the same.

