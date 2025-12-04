I’ve been commuting to work here at New Jersey 101.5 since 1999. I stepped away in 2017, came back earlier this year, and somehow the same exact commute has turned into a totally different beast. What used to take me just under an hour ten years ago now regularly drags on for an hour and ten minutes. More traffic, more congestion, more brake lights—basically more of everything you don’t want at 7 a.m.

The rising cost of a New Jersey commute

It got me thinking about how much more we’re all spending just to get to work compared to a decade ago. I know I’m shelling out more, but I’ve been too scared to sit down and do the math. I still fill up twice a week, but the price per gallon has jumped, and tolls aren’t exactly staying humble either.

So if it feels like your New Jersey commute is draining your wallet faster than it used to, you’re absolutely right. There’s no single perfect data source that tracks exactly what every NJ commuter spent in 2015 versus 2025, but when you look at gas prices, toll hikes, fare increases, and real-world commuting patterns, the trend is unmistakable: everything costs more.

AP AP loading...

Gas prices in NJ: the biggest budget buster

Gas is the big one. In 2015, regular was around $2.25 a gallon. Today it’s closer to $3.24—almost a full dollar more. A typical commuter burning through roughly 34 gallons a month is now paying over $400 more per year in fuel than in 2015.

Tolls and NJ Transit fare hikes add to the pain

Tolls have quietly (or not-so-quietly) crept up too. The Turnpike and Parkway saw another bump in 2025—about 3%. For even light toll-road users, that’s an extra $100–$150 per year compared to a decade ago.

And public transit commuters haven’t escaped the pinch. NJ Transit fares have risen multiple times, and that includes trains, buses, PATH, and NYC subway connections. For many regular riders, that adds up to an extra $400–$700 per year.

The NYC commuter premium

If you’re one of those dedicated souls trekking into New York City, the costs jump even higher. Between rail fares, PATH or subway costs, parking, and tunnel tolls, some commuters are paying $600–$900 more annually for transit—or $2,000–$2,500 more if they drive into Manhattan.

Add it all up, and here’s where we land: most New Jersey commuters are spending 20–35% more to get to work today than they did in 2015. For some, that’s a few hundred bucks. For others, it’s a whole lot more.

Everyone’s situation is different, but one thing’s clear: simply getting to work in New Jersey has gotten significantly more expensive.

And with that in mind, if you’re wondering whether it’s time to ask your boss for a 20–35% raise just to keep up—well, now you’ve at least got the math to back you up. Or just work from home!

