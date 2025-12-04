Over the past few years as Jodi and I made our way around the state advocating for common-sense policies and promoting small businesses, we have made some strong friendships.

Our friends Ron and Suzanne, who own Rattan Patio and Fireplace Shoppe in Burlington, had a meet-and-greet a few years ago and introduced us to Father Ronan Murphy.

Photo via Youtube Screengrab (stfaustinashrine on YT) Photo via Youtube Screengrab (stfaustinashrine on YT) loading...

Father Murphy is a staunch advocate of Catholic values and a courageous leader in the face of a wokeness trend among many senior clergy members. He is unafraid to speak his mind and advocate for traditional values and the unborn.

We are inspired by every conversation and sermon he delivers; now he needs our help.

Father Murphy has been battling cancer and needs financial support. Our friends have set up a GiveSendGo site to help. Click here to send a donation.

Please consider donating to help this good and holy man. Thank you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

