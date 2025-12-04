NJ’s week ends wintry: Don’t be surprised by bitter cold and dusting of snow

While Thursday will start off fairly quiet, we are looking ahead to the coldest air of the season set to arrive soon. A brisk wind will kick up by the afternoon, gusting to 30 mph, which could fuel some flurries around the Garden State. And then temperatures will really tumble Thursday night. Low temperatures will nosedive to near 20 degrees. Highs on Friday will only reach the lower 30s — that would be cold even in the "dead of winter". So yes, it is time to drag out the heavy winter coat, hat, gloves, scarf, etc. In addition, snow showers are possible Friday, which could result in some light accumulations on the order of a healthy coating. The weekend looks calm and quiet, before another blast of arctic air arrives early next week.

Thursday NJ weather: Brisk wind kicks up

Thursday is a transition day, as we stare down a formidable (although temporary) blast of cold air that will give parkas and furnaces their first real test of the season.

It is quite chilly Thursday morning, with freezing temperatures for all but the immediate coast. Thermometers will rise from the 20s to around 40 degrees Thursday afternoon — well below our normal high of 50-ish for early December, by the way.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun, and possibly a few flurries at some point.

While Thursday morning will be calm, a brisk wind will kick up in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 30 mph will not be strong enough to damage anything. But they will add a definite "blustery" characteristic to the day.

Temperatures may start to slide backwards slightly through the afternoon. And then it is going to get frigid Thursday night, as a cold, dry arctic air mass really settles in. The good news is that the breeze should calm down considerably by around Midnight. Low temperatures will likely bottom out close to 20 degrees. Any little wind could put wind chills in single-digit territory. Brrr!

Friday NJ weather: Very cold, snow showers

Friday looks to be New Jersey's coldest day since mid-February. And, by the numbers, could be one of our ten coldest days of all of 2025. That should be an indication of how tightly and warmly you have to bundle up — this is not your run-of-the-mill December day!

High temperatures will only reach the lower 30s Friday. Yes, that means much of the state will remain at or below the freezing mark all day.

While the northern half of New Jersey should see good sunshine throughout Friday, the southern half of the state will be plagued by clouds as a storm system passes by.

That southern storm system will also likely clip New Jersey with some snow showers on Friday. We have been watching this and talking about this for several days now. But I still do not want to turn it into a big deal. While a few forecast models still paint a chance for "a healthy coating" (maybe a half-inch to an inch of accumulation), I believe there is an equal chance of nothing at all. The best chance for such "conversational snow" would be inland South Jersey.

Saturday and Sunday NJ weather: Temperatures moderate

The first weekend of December will be quiet and considerably more pleasant than sitting in a fridge like on Friday.

Saturday looks pretty cloudy, with high temperatures bouncing back to around 40 degrees. Sunday should be the brighter day of the weekend — I will call it partly sunny, with highs pushing into the lower 40s.

Monday NJ weather: Back into the freezer

Oh good, another arctic cold front. Monday will be another bitterly cold day. And this time, it will be both windy and cold at the same time. So with high temperatures back in the lower 30s to start the new week, wind chills will max out deep in the 20s.

Don't put that heavy winter coat too far after using it Friday.

Temperatures rise through the 30s and 40s into the middle part of next week. There are no major storm systems on the horizon, although there could be some rain and/or snow showers around through the middle to late part of the week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.