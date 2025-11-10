🔴 Gov. Murphy grants 48 pardons and commutations, including to convicted killers

🔴 11 people convicted of murder or manslaughter to be released under supervision

🔴 Princeton University students helped 32 clemency applicants

PRINCETON — On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy granted pardons and commutations to 48 more individuals convicted of crimes ranging from drug possession to the felony murder of a New Jersey bakery owner.

It's Murphy's fourth round of clemency since he created a Clemency Advisory Board in June 2024.

In just over a year, the Murphy administration has granted clemency to 217 individuals, including convicted murderers.

This time, the governor has commuted the sentences of 11 individuals convicted of felony murder, murder, or aggravated manslaughter who are still in prison. And 29 people received full pardons.

Murphy also granted commutations to three men convicted of murder who are already on parole. The sentences of another six individuals convicted of lesser charges, such as armed robbery, were also commuted on Monday.

"Together, we have helped hundreds of people begin their journey toward a brighter future filled with endless possibilities," Murphy said.

Gov. Murphy speaks before commuting the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy speaks before commuting the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

11 convicted killers among those granted commutations

The following convicted killers were granted commutations. They will be released from prison to begin five years of parole supervision:

🔴 Latasha Baker: Convicted of murder, robbery, conspiracy, and hindering. Sentenced in 2014 to a term of incarceration of 18 months consecutive to a term of 45 years with over 38 years of parole ineligibility.

🔴 Rashawn Carter: Convicted of felony murder, robbery (five counts), criminal restraint (five counts), and conspiracy. Sentenced in 2015 to a term of incarceration of 107 years with 87 years of parole ineligibility.

🔴 Tivon Neals: Convicted of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and terroristic threats. Sentenced in 2005 to a term of incarceration of 4 years consecutive to a term of 50 years with 42.5 years of parole ineligibility.

🔴 Timothy Harris: Convicted of felony murder, murder, robbery (two counts), conspiracy, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1993 to a term of incarceration of life with 30 years parole ineligibility.

🔴 Anthony Leahey: Convicted of murder (three counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2001 to a term of incarceration of 30 years with 30 years parole ineligibility.

🔴 Charles Johnson: Convicted of felony murder, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2003 to a term of incarceration of 52 years with over 44 years of parole ineligibility.

🔴 Laciana Sears: Convicted of aggravated manslaughter. Sentenced in 2019 to a term of incarceration of 22 years with 18.5 years of parole ineligibility.

🔴 Karla Freeman: Convicted of felony murder and attempted robbery. Sentenced in 2007 to a term of incarceration of 30 years with 30 years parole ineligibility.

🔴 Sammy Moore: Convicted of felony murder, murder, attempted murder, robbery (two counts), and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, sentenced in March 1995. Convicted of conspiracy, attempted burglary, and burglar’s tools, sentenced in June 1995. Mr. Moore was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of life with 40 years of parole ineligibility.

🔴 Ronald McGraw: Convicted of conspiracy, murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2006 to a term of incarceration of 50 years with 42.5 years parole ineligibility.

🔴 Rasool McCrimmon: Convicted of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2007. Convicted of aggravated manslaughter, convicted in 2010. Mr. McCrimmon was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 50 years with 42.5 years of parole ineligibility.

Jamal Muhammad, a convicted killer who was freed in April, thanks Gov. Murphy for giving him a second chance at Princeton University on Monday, Nov. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Jamal Muhammad, a convicted killer who was freed in April, thanks Gov. Murphy for giving him a second chance at Princeton University on Monday, Nov. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Princeton University students help prisoners earn second chances

Murphy announced the pardons and commutations at Princeton University, where more than 50 graduate and undergraduate students were involved in the Princeton Clemency Project.

The students, under the supervision of a former public defender, helped 32 individuals file their clemency petitions. Two of those individuals were granted clemency.

Their work included reviewing case documents, interviewing the applicant and their families, and preparing legal documents.

Gov. Murphy signs clemency actions at a press event at Princeton University on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy signs clemency actions at a press event at Princeton University on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Second chances for killers who are already on parole:

Three men convicted of felony murder and murder who already served their prison sentences were also granted clemency.

🔴 Calvin Bass: Convicted of felony murder (two counts), burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1984 to a term of incarceration of life with 30 years parole ineligibility. Mr. Bass was released from incarceration in June 2021 onto parole after serving 38 years. He will be released from his parole supervision in June 2026.

🔴 Willie Williams: Convicted of murder. Sentenced in 1982 to a term of incarceration of life with 25 years parole ineligibility. Mr. Williams was released from incarceration in May 2013 onto parole after serving 36 years. He will be released from his parole supervision immediately.

🔴 Damon Venable: Convicted of murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1987 to a term of incarceration of life with 30 years parole ineligibility. Mr. Venable was released from incarceration in May 2021 onto parole after serving 34 years. He will be released from his parole supervision in May 2026.

Other individuals who were granted clemency include:

🔴 Stanley Holmes: Convicted of armed robbery (two counts), burglary, and kidnapping (two counts).

🔴 Nathan Yates: Convicted of robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest, and certain persons not to have a weapon.

🔴 Gregory Williams: Convicted of robbery (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

🔴 Shadee Alexander: Convicted of conspiracy, robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

🔴 Jamie Wallace: Convicted of robbery (three counts) and resisting arrest (two counts).

The 29 people who received full pardons include:

Alston, Sheila: aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced in 2008 Arias, Jr., Dolphin: possession of a prohibited weapon, sentenced in 1994 Barrow, Jeanette: possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault, sentenced in 1988; endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced in 1995 S.B.: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts), sentenced in 2006 Bosseler Devlin, Mary Jane: possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts), sentenced in 1985; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995 Breland, Greg: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, sentenced in 1991; simple assault, sentenced in 1995; possession of a controlled dangerous substance sentenced in 2001; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2001; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, sentenced in 2001 Brockington, Tyrone: possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, sentenced in 1995; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995 Burke, Kareem: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2004 Ciroalo, Jr., Eugene: arson, sentenced in 1987 Fisher, Patricia: conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010 Gentile, Philip: bad checks, sentenced in 2007; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2007 Hellriegel, Lisa: possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance near a public facility, sentenced in 2007 Holness, Robert: possession of a controlled dangerous substance , sentenced in 1998; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1999; simple assault, sentenced in 2000; theft by unlawful taking, sentenced in 2000; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2001 Ishak, Yousef: possession of paraphernalia, 1988; violation of probation, 1988; receiving stolen property, 1989; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, 1992; shoplifting, 1997; shoplifting, 1997; receiving stolen property, 1998; possession of paraphernalia, 1998 Josephs, Sr., Gary: credit card theft and possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1990 Kouliev, Alim: local ordinance violations, 1996; failure to disperse, 1996; possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia, 1998 McAnuff, Raymond: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993 Melgarejo, Angel: false documentation, sentenced in 2007 Montilla, Jomarlin: theft, sentenced in 2005 Musero, Nick: conspiracy to cause arson, sentenced in 1998 Polite, Ernest: shoplifting sentenced in 1975; theft, sentenced in 1982; burglary, sentenced in 1983; violation of probation, sentenced in 1986; lewdness, sentenced in 1998 Pozo, Odalys: possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, sentenced in 1995 Ramirez-Perez, Frank de Los Mercedes: two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 1994 Restrepo, Carlos: conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991 Smith, Tawanda: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1996; possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1996 Sullivan, Eugene: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1981; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1986; violation of probation, sentenced in 1987; violation of probation, sentenced in 1988; conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; violation of probation, sentenced in 1992 Thompson, Brenda: theft, sentenced in 2000; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2002; local ordinance violation, sentenced in 2002; shoplifting, sentenced in 2003; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2008 Whitson, Doug: unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1992; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993; conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1994 Williamson, Janice: loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2007; conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2008

