Police say a Union County woman was arrested after leaving her three young kids alone in a car, one of them under a year old, as she gambled at a casino in Pennsylvania.

Security officers at Wind Creek casino found the three children in a locked Nissan Sentra, with its windows up, in the hotel parking lot just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 18, Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said.

Temperatures were in the low 70s at the time, but a car can heat up quickly and become far warmer that outside temperatures.

Casino security immediately called township police and 38-year-old Milady Borda, of Elizabeth, was charged with three counts of child endangerment (two of the counts felony and one misdemeanor).

The 11-month-old girl, 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy were taken into protective custody and later released to their father, DiLuzio said. Paramedics confirmed they were okay, DiLuzio said.

Borda had left the kids alone in the vehicle for more than two hours, according to DiLuzio.

She was taken to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail and was released Monday after posting 10%, or $2,500, DiLuzio said.

In a separate case, police are investigating why a child was left in a hot minivan — and died — this week at a Lindenwold PATCO station.

