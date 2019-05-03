NJ mom charged with stabbing infant to death

LITTLE FERRY — Another New Jersey mother is being accused of killing her infant child.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar, 29, was charged with stabbing and killing her child at her apartment on Liberty Street in Little Ferry on Thursday night.

The Daily Voice of Hackensack first reported the arrest Friday, saying the child was just five days old, morning before prosecutors released details of the charges.

Bhavsar was charged with first-degree murder and a third-degree weapons offense.

Prosecutors said Bhavsar called 911 about 8:30 p.m. to report a medical emergency.

Police said several family members were in the apartment when they arrived and "Bhavsar emerged from a locked bedroom and confronted the officers," prosecutors said Friday in a prepared statement. They did not elaborate.

Police said they found the baby's lifeless body with several stab wounds.

Bhavsar had posted a profile picture of herself and her husband and their newborn on her Facebook page earlier this week.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Bhavsar had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The charges come less than a month after a Monmouth County mother was charged with killing her newborn.

Jada McClain, 18, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree for the death of her newborn son shortly after she delivered him in her bedroom on March 29. Her boyfriend and the father of the baby, Quaimere Mohammed, 19, was charged with second-degree disturbing or desecrating human remains.

Investigators, who had been tipped off by a friend of McClain's, said that McClain gave birth to Legend in the early hours of March 29 in the bathroom of her family's apartment. Prosecutors said she told cops that she pressed against his chest in an effort to stop his breathing. She said she wrapped the baby in a blanket and called Mohammed, police said. They placed a bag with the child's body in a dumpster at the the Asbury Park apartment complex where Mohammed lived, investigators said.

Both McClain and Mohammed have been ordered to remain locked up until trial.

Jess Bern contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5 ]