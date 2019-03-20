NJ military projects could be cut to fund Trump wall

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — More losses for New Jersey lurk in President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a result to the national emergency declared in order to fund a wall along the southern border.

Trump's order seeks $6 billion, which would come from other already approved projects.

The 20-page document listing projects in peril was released by the Pentagon on Monday and it includes three projects at Picatinny Arsenal and the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Picatinny Arsenal - Munitions Dissassembly Complex - $41,000

Munitions Dissassembly Complex - $41,000 Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst : Commercial gate security improvements ($9,900),KC-46A Two-Bay General Purpose MX Hangar ($72,000) and Hot Cargo Hydrant System Replacement ($10,200)

The list of projects totals $12.9 billion and not all the projects will be cut.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, whose 4th Congressional District is home to some of the Joint Base, is not worried about any of the projects being cut.

"Despite claims that the projects listed in the document could be at risk of being cut, the Pentagon fact sheet states that 'No military construction projects that already have been awarded, and no military construction projects with FY 2019 award dates will be impacted' by the February 15 declaration of national emergency that authorized the diversion of funding for military construction projects to the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border," Smith, the state's only Republican congressman, said in a statement.

The rest of the congressional delegation, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, signed a letter opposing the national emergency declaration and military cuts.

“It would be irresponsible to prevent these military installations in our state from receiving this critical funding. Furthermore, it would weaken our national security and mission readiness if these installations were not properly equipped. If your objective is to make the nation safer, transferring money away from the military’s vital operations in New Jersey would do the exact opposite," the letter read.

Congress passed a bill that would have stopped the emergency order that Trump vetoed on Friday. An override vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

