🔴 Teacher charged after a knife was found in a desk at Neptune Middle School.

🔴 He has worked for the school district for nearly a decade.

🔴 School officials say the students were never in any danger.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A social studies teacher is charged with having a large knife in his desk, according to Monmouth County prosecutors.

Kevin Hasbrouck, 36, is charged with the possession of an illegal weapon, a fourth-degree crime.

Hasbrouck lives in Point Pleasant Beach but commutes around 20 minutes to Neptune Middle School, where he teaches. The school on Heck Ave. serves over 600 students in sixth through eighth grade, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said that police found a "large stainless-steel knife with a black handle" in Hasbrouck's desk drawer at the school on Feb. 3, 2026. The charge against Hasbrouck was announced on Thursday.

Hasbrouck had the knife out in a classroom on Jan. 23 while students were present, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

🚨 Juveniles were hurt after an ICE pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Newark

🚨 Mayor Baraka blasted ICE for what he called a reckless chase that violated NJ law

🚨 The Democrat signed an executive order prohibiting ICE activity on city property

NEWARK — ICE officers who pursued a van that took off during an investigation on Wednesday morning got into a crash with several vehicles, including some with kids, according to Mayor Ras Baraka.

Baraka said agents went after the van after it had left a stop on Shanley Avenue in the Clinton Hill section. They followed it until it crashed with two other vehicles at Clinton Avenue and 10th Street.

One of the vehicles was a ride share with two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were taken to University Hospital. The ICE suspect was also injured, the mayor said.

In a statement Thursday afternoon an ICE spokesperson said agents were targeting Christian Oswaldo Guevara-Guerra, an unauthorized immigrant previously charged with receiving stolen property.

Guevara-Guerra was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in Newark in Oct. 2017, according to the agency. The statement also included examples of "sanctuary politicians" offering information on "how to openly defy ICE" including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, California Gov. Gavin Newsome and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

🚍 Self-driving shuttles are coming to Newark Airport this spring

⚡ Zero-emission autonomous vehicles will connect terminals and AirTrain during testing

🏗️ Tests support Newark Liberty’s massive redevelopment, including new AirTrain and Terminal B

NEWARK — Self-driving shuttles at Newark Airport? Yup. They’re coming.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that self-driving shuttles will be tested at Newark Liberty International Airport this spring as options for automated connections between the airport’s existing facilities and the new AirTrain system are evaluated.

Self-driving shuttle tests at Newark Liberty Airport set for spring

The Port Authority will be partnering with three autonomous vehicle technology companies—Oceaneering, Ohmio, and Glydways to test these zero-emission, self-driving shuttles at the airport this spring.

Mikie Sherrill is due to present her first budget to the legislature on March 10.

On Thursday, she vowed to cut spending, but offered no details other than to say there will be "tough choices" ahead.

Sherrill cited multiple factors that are crippling the state including public worker pay and benefits, Medicaid, school funding and property tax relief.

If spending on those items go unchecked, she warns it will drive New Jersey's budget into a deep hole.

Just how Sherrill intends to address those costs remains uncertain, but she was adamant things cannot continue down the current path.

"So to be clear, we’re not going to raise taxes on New Jerseyans," Sherrill said, "We are going to look for savings because together, we need to fix Trenton’s historic spending problem."

Under her predecessor, Phil Murphy, state spending increased nearly 70% over eight years and included billions in tax and fee hikes to cover those costs.

Without additional revenue and a fast dwindling budget surplus, it will be difficult for Sherrill to maintain current spending priorities.

🔴 $500 reward offered for stolen walrus penis bone in Camden

🔴 Bone allegedly swiped after three men visited the bar

🔴 Iconic Donkey’s Place display piece missing for two months

CAMDEN — Has anyone in New Jersey seen this missing walrus penis bone? If so, there’s a cash reward with your name on it.

It’s been two months since the baculum was stolen from Donkey’s Place, a restaurant and bar, located at 1223 Haddon Ave. in Camden, and still, there is no sign of it.

Rob Lucas Jr., is now offering a $500 reward for the walrus penis bone’s safe return to his restaurant.

At the end of December, three men walked into the restaurant after attending the HiJinx Music Festival in Philadelphia, and were checking out the bone, which staffers have always used as a conversation starter with patrons, Lucas Jr. said.

The walrus penis bone had been displayed behind the bar alongside other cool fossil-like pieces, such as a megalodon tooth and an alligator skull, for years, he added.

Usually, when patrons come in, the staff will hand out the bones and sort of play a game of “guess what animal it comes from?” Lucas Jr. said.

