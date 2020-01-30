NJ mayor took off pants after too many drinks — workers tell all

MAHWAH — Municipal employees are demanding that the mayor either apologize or quit after he got drunk and removed his pants at a party hosted at a municipal worker's home/

Mayor John Roth told NorthJersey.com that he had "too much to drink" at the Jan. 10 gathering, then got too comfortable by removing his pants and climbing into his host's empty bed to pass out.

The Mahwah-Ramsey Daily View reported that a letter signed by two dozen employees alleges that workers have been subjected to a hostile work environment because of the mayor's efforts to keep a lid on the incident.

Roth did not immediately respond to a message Thursday morning.

This is the latest North Jersey mayor caught in a scandal involving alcohol.

Mountain Lakes Mayor David Shepherd was stopped for drunk driving just after midnight on Jan. 11 on the eastbound side of Route 46, according to police records first reported by the Morristown Daily Record. He will be in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5