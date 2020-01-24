MOUNTAIN LAKES — The newly appointed mayor of this Morris County borough was charged with DWI on Route 46 in Denville less than a week after being in office.

David Shepherd was charged just after midnight on Jan. 11 on the eastbound side of Route 46 in Denville, according to the Morristown Daily Record. He told the newspaper that he would be entering a not guilty plea.

The mayor is selected by members of the Borough Council to serve a one-year term. Shepherd took office on Jan. 6.

According to Shepherd's biography on the borough website he has been a member of the Borough Council since 2016 after moving to Mountain Lakes with his wife and two children in 2013.

Shepherd did not immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon.

