NJ man sues American Dream mall for prop helicopter fail

🚁 Waterpark at American Dream closed for a week last year

🚁 Four swimmers were injured by a prop helicopter falling on them

🚁 Inspectors found damage to the wire rope holding the prop

EAST RUTHERFORD — A New Jersey man blames the American Dream mall for a shocking accident that left him in "great pain," according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Franklin Borough resident Luis Rivera was one of the victims hurt by a prop helicopter that fell on swimmers at the mall's DreamWorks Water Park last year.

"It was terrible," said Irina Krasnov about the incident on Facebook. Video posted to social media showed people trying to evacuate while lifeguards ran to help.

State police said four people were hurt by the falling prop including two children. One woman was hospitalized.

The law firm representing Rivera, Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C., filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Superior Court in Bergen County.

American Dream failed to inspect and maintain the park, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court in Bergen County. It also claims the helicopter was not properly installed when the park was first built.

The lawsuit does not specify Rivera's injuries. It said he would need future medical attention and would continue to "suffer great pain, mental anguish, and financial loss."

An employee at Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C. said the firm declined to comment when reached by New Jersey 101.5.

Damage found to wire rope at American Dream waterpark

The park was immediately closed after the Feb. 19, 2023 incident. It reopened one week later with approval from the state Department of Community Affairs after an investigation.

A third-party investigation found that one of the wire ropes suspending the prop helicopter had been damaged.

That damage was "a direct contributing factor" to the incident, according to DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan.

The prop is no longer at the waterpark, though the investigation found other features at the park were safe to use.

