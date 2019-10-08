NJ man shot 3 teens he thought threw a stick at his car, cops say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police say a neighborhood's home surveillance cameras helped them find a 21-year-old Camden County man accused of opening fire a three teens from his car.

Tyric L. Robinson, of Chesilhurst, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The incident happened Sept. 16 just before 8 p.m. in the Sicklerville section of Winslow. No one was hurt.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting gun shots in the area of the park on Yorkshire Court, according to a Nixle alert posted by police.

Police found several bullet casings in the area. Video from surrounding residences and the township's Remote Monitor Station (RMS) surveillance cameras showed images of a dark vehicle driving with its headlights off.

Police said the video also shows a suspect reaching out of the vehicle's window and firing multiple shots at three minors walking in the area.

Officers then found the teens targeted by the suspect, who said they had exchanged words with the driver before walking away, after which the shots were fired.

Police used an Automated License Plate Reader in tracking down Robinson as the suspect.

He was taken to Camden County jail on Sept. 20, pending a detention hearing.

NBC Philly reported that police said Robinson approached the teens believing they had thrown a stick at his vehicle.

Gloucester Township Police urge residents to register private security cameras with the township system, to help widen their resources in the event of a crime. Cameras can be added by visiting the township police website.

